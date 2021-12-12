Shifting sands of housing policy make it hard to build solid future
With demand continuing to outstrip supply, the state must smooth the path for development rather that creating yet more hurdles
Ireland has a dysfunctional property market. To this day, the scars of the downturn of 2008 have meant that the country has struggled to scale-up housing supply to meet the requirements of the population.
The consequences are particularly acute for apartment development, where multiple complexities and risks have resulted in minimal development since 2008. This is causing significant hardship and anxiety for much of the population, especially younger people.
Ireland, a small open economy on the edge...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The year in review: Irish real estate back in rude health for 2022
Lockdowns and restrictions have slowed growth for two years, but market turnover reached €3 billion by the end of Q3 and is set to comfortably reach €4.5 billion by the end of the year
Year in review: Sheds, beds, meds and more
There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic as we head into 2022, but Covid-19 continues to pose a huge challenge to the industry
Year in review: Industrial and logistics market on a steady, sustainable path
The future of industrial and logistics property looks bright, but challenges are likely in 2022
Year in review: Online platforms taking ever bigger bite of the market
After a rollercoaster of a year, the market looks set to see demand continuing to outstrip supply