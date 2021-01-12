Seven key takeaways from new CBRE property review
Level of distress will be ‘minimal’ compared to last crash in 2008 but an ‘uneven recovery’ is expected in 2021, according to the consultancy’s latest report
CBRE, the property consultancy, has published its annual review of the property market and has forecast the prospects for the sector in the year ahead.
Here are the seven key takeaways from the report.
1. Uneven recovery expected in 2021
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Residential sector emerges in good shape from pandemic
Many agents say that since reopening in June, they have recorded the strongest Q3 sales in decades, while the highest price paid for a private residence was once again outside Dublin
On the home straight: new year looks brighter for hotel sector
Things are set to look up for the Irish hotel market 2020, with trends including an increased emphasis on client health and on high-tech developments
Investors ready to move after Covid storm abates
When travel restrictions are lifted, capital will flow back into commercial property, benefiting in particular the office, PRS, industrial and logistics and social housing sectors
Profits from doom? How the property market stayed strong in 2020
Covid-19 didn‘t prevent plenty of properties under the hammer from fetching impressive prices this year