Securing a mortgage in the age of Covid-19

Despite fears that the mortgage market would grind to a halt after we entered lockdown, transactions continued – albeit at a lower level, with approvals down by 62 per cent in May.

June told a different story, however, and mortgage lenders and service providers have experienced a substantial increase in enquiries, approvals and drawdowns.

So far, the month of July has seen a large uplift in completions for purchasers and also mortgage-switchers who were savvy enough...