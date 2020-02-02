Sunday February 2, 2020
Sales success in Dublin market will depend on realistic pricing

A solid year is likely to lie ahead, with demand keeping prices stable

2nd February, 2020
Early indications are that there is solid and qualified motivated buyer activity in the €340,000 to €400,000 bracket, says Paul Grimes

Realistic pricing for both new developments and second-hand homes will be the key to sales success in what will be a steady Dublin market in 2020.

That said, unless conditions change for developers, we could be slowly walking into a second wave of supply issues for the new housing market around the capital.

The year has started on a positive note and early indications are that there is solid and qualified motivated buyer activity in the...

