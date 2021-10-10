Rural prices surge in Q3 as flight from cities continues
Third-quarter sale prices in commuter areas and small towns grew at double the rate in urban centres, an REA survey has found
The race for remote working space and the urban flight from cities is driving a huge rise in property prices outside major cities, the Q3 REA Average House Price Survey has found.
Average house prices have risen by €3,500 per month since the end of June, with selling prices in commuter areas and small towns increasing by over double the growth experienced in cities.
Massive demand for properties outside the capital has seen unexpected quarterly...
