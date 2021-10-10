Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

Rural prices surge in Q3 as flight from cities continues

Third-quarter sale prices in commuter areas and small towns grew at double the rate in urban centres, an REA survey has found

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
10th October, 2021
Rural prices surge in Q3 as flight from cities continues
Barry McDonald, REA spokesman: “The rural flight, which began during lockdown, shows no signs of letting up, even in the face of a return to office working.”

The race for remote working space and the urban flight from cities is driving a huge rise in property prices outside major cities, the Q3 REA Average House Price Survey has found.

Average house prices have risen by €3,500 per month since the end of June, with selling prices in commuter areas and small towns increasing by over double the growth experienced in cities.

Massive demand for properties outside the capital has seen unexpected quarterly...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The retail and hospitality sectors have been particularly impacted by Covid-19, with Retail Excellence recently revealing that about 80 per cent of its members are in rent arrears

Negotiated peace or uncertain conflict? Covid-19’s ongoing impact on commercial leases

Property insight Chris Connolly 2 weeks ago
The Fitzwilliam 28 development in Dublin 2: nearing practical completion and substantially pre-let

Office market starts to find its feet after Covid-19

Property insight Paul Scannell 4 weeks ago
The building sector has endured an extraordinary and unparalleled 18 months of pandemic, which has been aggravated by a combination of other circumstances. Picture: Getty

Constructing the perfect storm

Property insight Tina-Marie O'Neill 4 weeks ago
It is often portrayed as an obligation on developers and builders to sell a percentage of privately built homes to local authorities at a discount. Picture: iStock

Paying less for land will provide more affordable housing

Property insight John O'Connor 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1