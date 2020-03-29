Reynolds steps into Savills managing director role

Savills has appointed Mark Reynolds as its new managing director with immediate effect. Outgoing managing director, Angus Potterton, has taken on the role of chairman.

Reynolds became deputy managing director for Savills Ireland in March last year, having spent 13 years as head of the development and consultancy division, and another eight years across the business, including operating within retail, asset management and consultancy both in Ireland and in London.

Potterton, the firm’s managing director since...