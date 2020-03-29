Sunday March 29, 2020
Reynolds steps into Savills managing director role

The former deputy replaces outgoing managing director Angus Potterton, who will take the role of chairman

29th March, 2020
Mark Reynolds, Savills new managing director, hopes the disruption caused by the Covid-19 crisis will be short term. Picture: Fennell Photography

Savills has appointed Mark Reynolds as its new managing director with immediate effect. Outgoing managing director, Angus Potterton, has taken on the role of chairman.

Reynolds became deputy managing director for Savills Ireland in March last year, having spent 13 years as head of the development and consultancy division, and another eight years across the business, including operating within retail, asset management and consultancy both in Ireland and in London.

Potterton, the firm’s managing director since...

