Residential sector emerges in good shape from pandemic

What a difference a year makes. This time 12 months ago, the most pressing concern for Irish property agents was Brexit and its potential side-effects on the Irish residential market.

And while the latter hasn’t gone away and will likely dominate headlines once more in 2021, it was wholly overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Remarkably, the property market not only survived the crisis but, outside the hospitality and (to a lesser extent) retail industries, the...