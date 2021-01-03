Subscribe Today
Property insight

Residential sector emerges in good shape from pandemic

Many agents say that since reopening in June, they have recorded the strongest Q3 sales in decades, while the highest price paid for a private residence was once again outside Dublin

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
3rd January, 2021
The capital’s biggest home sale last year was Rathmore on Adelaide Road in Glenageary, which fetched a cool €6.5 million

What a difference a year makes. This time 12 months ago, the most pressing concern for Irish property agents was Brexit and its potential side-effects on the Irish residential market.

And while the latter hasn’t gone away and will likely dominate headlines once more in 2021, it was wholly overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Remarkably, the property market not only survived the crisis but, outside the hospitality and (to a lesser extent) retail industries, the...

