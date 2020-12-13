Reports of the office’s demise are greatly exaggerated

This year has been an unpredictable and challenging one for the commercial property market.

The best-performing sector in 2020 has been the logistics and industrial market, which got through the year unscathed. Take-up figures to date are in line with 2019 performance and rents and investment yields have been unaffected. Occupier demand remains strong, and there is a lot of capital chasing good quality, well-let industrial product.

The one negative we foresee is a severe lack of...