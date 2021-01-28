Rents down by 13% since March at Dublin’s Docklands

Rents in Dublin’s Docklands have decreased by an average of 13 per cent since March, a report by Owen Reilly, the estate agents, has shown.

At the upper end of the market – properties costing more than €3,000 monthly – rents declined even more acutely.

The report is based on actual transactions observed by Owen Reilly during 2020. The agency observed that the short-term rental market collapsed, while the supply of long-term rental units...