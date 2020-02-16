Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Post-election housing plans may be more political than practical

Incentivising builders and landlords should be an important part of solving the housing crisis but is unlikely to be play well with voters

16th February, 2020
The political parties differ in how they will fund housing development. Picture: PA

Whether we get housing solutions that work or housing solutions that seem to work and play well to the voters remain to be seen. For all our sakes, let us hope it is the former.

We may know very little about the ultimate outcome of last weekend’s election, but we can say with some certainty that the Irish housing market is about to be shaken up, although whether for good or bad remains to be...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mortgage-to-rent throws a lifeline to distressed homeowners

Home for Life is the country‘s only government-approved mortgage-to-rent provider. Its chief executive, Paul Cunningham, says the scheme allows people in mortgage arrears to remain as tenants in their homes which are bought and leased to the local authority

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

So what exactly is a buyer’s agent?

Liz O’Kane was the first in Ireland to tap into this idea for the property market – and she has built quite a reputation in the nearly two decades since

Liz O'Kane | 3 hours ago

Housing bodies call for Sláintecare-style initiative

New commission would devise a long-term vision for housing that would screen short-term, populist solutions

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago