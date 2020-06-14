Planning and public health in an age of pandemic

How we plan our cities has always been a reflection of prevailing public health epidemics. As history shows, our urban environs continue to evolve regardless of crises – they endure, adapt and grow.

The Covid-19 pandemic has radically transformed urban life. Since lockdown, new measures and ways of living have been introduced and implemented in response to the pandemic as people practice social-distancing. Working from home is the new normal. The lines between office, home...