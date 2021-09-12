Paying less for land will provide more affordable housing
Many of those opposed to the state’s new 20 per cent Part V requirement assume that it will increase property prices. In fact it will do the opposite
Land is a limited resource. It is critical that we provide housing that is affordable for people on low to average incomes, and limiting the price of land is one way to achieve this. Land can be a significant element in the price of providing a new home, particularly in urban areas.
One way of reducing the cost of land is through what is known as Part V. This legislation allows the state, as well...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Office market starts to find its feet after Covid-19
It’s uncertain what the post-coronavirus version of office life will be like in the short and medium term, but demand is returning in the Dublin market
Constructing the perfect storm
After the chaos of Covid-19, what comes next for Irish construction? Here, a Dublin-based architect, a builder and a quantity surveyor have their say on the many issues facing the industry, from tenders to timber shortages to global competition
How have property industry salaries weathered the pandemic?
A comprehensive new survey by Avril Clare Recruitment reveals how some sectors took a battering during the coronavirus crisis, and how others rebounded surprisingly strongly
‘It will take a considerable time before there is a meaningful increase in housing delivery’
Warning that ‘majority of schemes are being refused planning or repeatedly appealed’ is among key takeaways from CBRE report