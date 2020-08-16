Pat Davitt: Valuing property before, during and after Covid-19

Over recent months, economists and lenders have forecast a drop in property values arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Such predictions rely on sentiment, however, and are not evidence-based.
As the months have progressed since the onset of this virus, we’ve seen a tapering back on some of those predictions as market reality emerges, revealing no difference in property prices between pre- and post-lockdown.
The valuing of property is a science, regulated by valuation...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team