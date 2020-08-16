Pat Davitt: Valuing property before, during and after Covid-19

Over recent months, economists and lenders have forecast a drop in property values arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Such predictions rely on sentiment, however, and are not evidence-based.

As the months have progressed since the onset of this virus, we’ve seen a tapering back on some of those predictions as market reality emerges, revealing no difference in property prices between pre- and post-lockdown.

The valuing of property is a science, regulated by valuation...