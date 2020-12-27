On the home straight: new year looks brighter for hotel sector
Things are set to look up for the Irish hotel market 2020, with trends including an increased emphasis on client health and on high-tech developments
With hotel occupancy in Ireland falling to the lowest since records began, the advent of coronavirus vaccines offers hope, but the road back will be a long and winding one.
Last February, when Ireland reported its first case of Covid-19, everything in the hospitality sector changed. By mid-March, most hospitality businesses were shuttered, St Patrick’s Day had been cancelled and thousands of jobs had been lost.
Dublin went on to report a 32...
Investors ready to move after Covid storm abates
When travel restrictions are lifted, capital will flow back into commercial property, benefiting in particular the office, PRS, industrial and logistics and social housing sectors
Profits from doom? How the property market stayed strong in 2020
Covid-19 didn‘t prevent plenty of properties under the hammer from fetching impressive prices this year
Private rented sector and core offices dominate investment market deals in 2020
Despite the pandemic, year-end investment volumes could end up around €3 billion, as the buyer base is broad and from many countries
Coronavirus curse could be property market’s opportunity for change
While Covid-19 has created massive challenges and huge uncertainty for property markets in Ireland and elsewhere, it has also generated opportunities for change. Will we grasp or spurn those opportunities?