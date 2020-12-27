Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

On the home straight: new year looks brighter for hotel sector

Things are set to look up for the Irish hotel market 2020, with trends including an increased emphasis on client health and on high-tech developments

Dan O'Connor
27th December, 2020
On the home straight: new year looks brighter for hotel sector
The Dean Hotel in Cork opened earlier this month

With hotel occupancy in Ireland falling to the lowest since records began, the advent of coronavirus vaccines offers hope, but the road back will be a long and winding one.

Last February, when Ireland reported its first case of Covid-19, everything in the hospitality sector changed. By mid-March, most hospitality businesses were shuttered, St Patrick’s Day had been cancelled and thousands of jobs had been lost.

Dublin went on to report a 32...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The occupational office market remains in pause mode. Photo: Getty

Investors ready to move after Covid storm abates

Property insight Michele McGarry 1 hour ago
Horse Island off the west Cork coast sold for more than its €5.5 million guide price

Profits from doom? How the property market stayed strong in 2020

Property insight Marcus Magnier 1 week ago
Block 12 at The Campus in Cherrywood, south-east Dublin

Private rented sector and core offices dominate investment market deals in 2020

Property insight Max Reilly 2 weeks ago
Construction costs look likely to soften over the next two years, due to a reduced pipeline of activity, so the SCSI has called on the government to embark on a major public sector housebuilding programme

Coronavirus curse could be property market’s opportunity for change

Property insight TJ Cronin 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1