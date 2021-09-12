Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

Office market starts to find its feet after Covid-19

It’s uncertain what the post-coronavirus version of office life will be like in the short and medium term, but demand is returning in the Dublin market

Paul Scannell
12th September, 2021
Office market starts to find its feet after Covid-19
The Fitzwilliam 28 development in Dublin 2: nearing practical completion and substantially pre-let

We all know that life has felt like it’s been on hold for the past 18 months as we manage our way through the Covid-19 pandemic, both personally and professionally.

When it comes to demand from tenants for new office space in Dublin, it’s clear that the pandemic has led to postponed decisions, and a dramatic 81 per cent decline in the amount of new space leased in the first half of the year....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The building sector has endured an extraordinary and unparalleled 18 months of pandemic, which has been aggravated by a combination of other circumstances. Picture: Getty

Constructing the perfect storm

Property insight Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
It is often portrayed as an obligation on developers and builders to sell a percentage of privately built homes to local authorities at a discount. Picture: iStock

Paying less for land will provide more affordable housing

Property insight John O'Connor 2 hours ago
The pandemic also resulted in many employees experiencing a level of workplace flexibility they had never had before.

How have property industry salaries weathered the pandemic?

Property insight Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 week ago
‘There is a definite flight to quality in evidence with occupiers favouring, and in some cases competing for, the most modern and sustainable office accommodation options,’ the CBRE report said. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

‘It will take a considerable time before there is a meaningful increase in housing delivery’

Property insight Killian Woods 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1