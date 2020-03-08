New jobs fair hopes to lure tech workers to sunny south-east

Technology, pharma and financial services employees who don’t want to endure long commutes or live in expensive urban hubs might consider settling in the sunny south-east, where tech companies are hoping to fill 693 well-paid jobs in 40 companies by emphasising the region’s keen property prices and lower cost of living.
Crystal ValleyTech, a representative body of the area’s 122 tech companies, will host the Back For The Future 2020 jobs fair next...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team