Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

New jobs fair hopes to lure tech workers to sunny south-east

Back For The Future 2020 will be hosted by Crystal ValleyTech, a representative body of the area’s 122 tech companies

8th March, 2020
With lower rents than Dublin, Waterford has an average commute time of only 20 minutes. Picture: Alamy

Technology, pharma and financial services employees who don’t want to endure long commutes or live in expensive urban hubs might consider settling in the sunny south-east, where tech companies are hoping to fill 693 well-paid jobs in 40 companies by emphasising the region’s keen property prices and lower cost of living.

Crystal ValleyTech, a representative body of the area’s 122 tech companies, will host the Back For The Future 2020 jobs fair next...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

When Dylan went eclectic

In a Belfast art auction this coming Tuesday, Bob Dylan keeps company with Jack B Yeats, Louis Lle Brocquy, Damien Hirst, Joan Miro and Salvador Dalí

Ros Drinkwater | 34 minutes ago

Hannah Dwyer: A new climate for sustainable investors

Sustainability is becoming of increasing importance for investors in the current climate

Hannah Dwyer | 34 minutes ago

House-building solutions must focus on affordability and viability

The first action a new government should take on housing is to set a five-year building programme

Ivan Gaine | 34 minutes ago