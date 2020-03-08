New jobs fair hopes to lure tech workers to sunny south-east

Technology, pharma and financial services employees who don’t want to endure long commutes or live in expensive urban hubs might consider settling in the sunny south-east, where tech companies are hoping to fill 693 well-paid jobs in 40 companies by emphasising the region’s keen property prices and lower cost of living.

Crystal ValleyTech, a representative body of the area’s 122 tech companies, will host the Back For The Future 2020 jobs fair next...