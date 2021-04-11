MUD Act: bringing home owners together for the common good

April 1, 2021 marked ten years since most sections of the Multi-Unit Developments Act 2011 came into force. The MUD Act, as it has become known, was intended to “amend the law relating to the ownership and management of the common areas of multi-unit developments and to facilitate the fair, efficient and effective management of bodies responsible for the management of such common areas, and to provide for related matters”.

Owners’ management companies

...