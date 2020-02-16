Mortgage-to-rent throws a lifeline to distressed homeowners

It's all well and good increasing the supply of social and affordable housing year on year, but if demand keeps outstripping supply, that treadmill will keep running. That's according to Paul Cunningham, chief executive of Home for Life, the only private company that is a government-approved mortgage-to-rent provider.

Last year, Home for Life raised €75 million and plans to buy the equivalent of 1,500 homes this year to keep mortgage holders who are in arrears...