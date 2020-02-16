Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Mortgage-to-rent throws a lifeline to distressed homeowners

Home for Life is the country‘s only government-approved mortgage-to-rent provider. Its chief executive, Paul Cunningham, says the scheme allows people in mortgage arrears to remain as tenants in their homes which are bought and leased to the local authority

16th February, 2020
Paul Cunningham of Home for Life who plan to buy the equivalent of 1,500 homes this year. Picture: Fergal Phillips

It's all well and good increasing the supply of social and affordable housing year on year, but if demand keeps outstripping supply, that treadmill will keep running. That's according to Paul Cunningham, chief executive of Home for Life, the only private company that is a government-approved mortgage-to-rent provider.

Last year, Home for Life raised €75 million and plans to buy the equivalent of 1,500 homes this year to keep mortgage holders who are in arrears...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Post-election housing plans may be more political than practical

Incentivising builders and landlords should be an important part of solving the housing crisis but is unlikely to be play well with voters

Derek Mulligan | 3 hours ago

So what exactly is a buyer’s agent?

Liz O’Kane was the first in Ireland to tap into this idea for the property market – and she has built quite a reputation in the nearly two decades since

Liz O'Kane | 3 hours ago

Housing bodies call for Sláintecare-style initiative

New commission would devise a long-term vision for housing that would screen short-term, populist solutions

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago