Sunday September 20, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Linesight's data and trends index is upbeat for Ireland

20th September, 2020
4
Apartments at Parkgate Street in Dublin 8: there is continued activity across the construction industry in Ireland

The global construction consultancy firm's European division forecasts employment in the building industry will be will be back close to 2019 levels, but says Brexit uncertainty is leading to supply chain pressures

Covid-19, a possible hard Brexit, high unemployment figures, an economy officially in recession and sector sentiment at an all time low; it would be easy to feel somewhat despondent about the overall health of the Irish...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The pros and cons of buying property in town versus country

As Dublin endures heightened restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, we take a look at how much bang you can get for your buck when you compare city dwellings to rural abodes

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

Signs of life in property market after post-lockdown injection of interest

A total of the 403 sales registered so far this year were valued at over €1m, with a good show of private homes on the register

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago

REA Grimes to use new online sales platform Offr

The auctioneer is trialling the new software designed to streamline the process of property sales

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago