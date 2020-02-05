Ireland falling behind FDI rivals in apartment construction

The rate of apartment-building in Ireland lagged behind key European hubs competing for foreign direct investment (FDI) in recent years.

New research published by Goodbody on the Irish private rented sector (PRS) compared Ireland with 13 markets in Europe and selection of cities in the US.

The data, which covered development activity in 2018, showed 0.7 new apartments were built per 1,000 of the Irish population. The rate of construction was only just ahead of Britain’s,...