IPPi report reveals housing price trends for last 12 months

IPPi, the Independent Property Price Index, has released its quarterly report highlighting rolling averages of sold prices for two, three and four-bedroom residential properties on a county-by-county basis for Q3 2021.

The report reveals accurate price differences between each county for Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 based on property type and number of beds in each using its access to more than one million property records in its Irish property dataset.

The Dublin-based property data, analytics and valuations...