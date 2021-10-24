IPPi report reveals housing price trends for last 12 months
Quarterly report notes deeply diverging results for each county depending on house size, while Dublin saw rises in every category
IPPi, the Independent Property Price Index, has released its quarterly report highlighting rolling averages of sold prices for two, three and four-bedroom residential properties on a county-by-county basis for Q3 2021.
The report reveals accurate price differences between each county for Q3 2021 and Q3 2020 based on property type and number of beds in each using its access to more than one million property records in its Irish property dataset.
The Dublin-based property data, analytics and valuations...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Rural prices surge in Q3 as flight from cities continues
Third-quarter sale prices in commuter areas and small towns grew at double the rate in urban centres, an REA survey has found
Negotiated peace or uncertain conflict? Covid-19’s ongoing impact on commercial leases
Judges have shown little sympathy for retail tenants in recent cases brought to the High Court over rent arrears due to lockdowns
Office market starts to find its feet after Covid-19
It’s uncertain what the post-coronavirus version of office life will be like in the short and medium term, but demand is returning in the Dublin market
Constructing the perfect storm
After the chaos of Covid-19, what comes next for Irish construction? Here, a Dublin-based architect, a builder and a quantity surveyor have their say on the many issues facing the industry, from tenders to timber shortages to global competition