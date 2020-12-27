Subscribe Today
Investors ready to move after Covid storm abates

When travel restrictions are lifted, capital will flow back into commercial property, benefiting in particular the office, PRS, industrial and logistics and social housing sectors

Michele McGarry
27th December, 2020
Investors ready to move after Covid storm abates
The occupational office market remains in pause mode. Photo: Getty

Despite the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, the quantity of international capital chasing opportunities remains extremely high. We estimate there is a wealth of unspent capital waiting to be deployed once travel restrictions are lifted.

When that happens, the key sectors to benefit will be office, PRS, industrial and logistics and social housing.

Q4 2020 has seen a significant number of new players preparing to enter the market. Many of these multifaceted investors are seeking...

