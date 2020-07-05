Sunday July 5, 2020
Invalidated planning applications cost €55m

Study finds that, on average, 15% of requests received ‘technical, administrative refusal’ between 2009 and 2020

5th July, 2020
An entirely avoidable sum of at least €55 million has been wasted on invalidated planning applications across the country over the past 11 years

This is according to a detailed review of the Irish planning statistics from 2009 to 2020 undertaken by Tom Phillips Associates, planning consultants.

This is according to a detailed review of the Irish planning statistics from 2009 to 2020 undertaken by Tom Phillips Associates, planning consultants.

An average of 15 per cent of 55,098 applications lodged during that period were invalidated with some county invalidation rates as high as 34 per cent in any one year.

