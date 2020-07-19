Sunday July 19, 2020
Institutional investment is vital to Ireland’s real estate sector

In uncertain times, it is vital that government policy aids the positive impact that institutional investors have in this country

19th July, 2020
Institutional investment is a driving force behind the increase in apartment units across Dublin

Institutional capital has become a significant component of both global and local markets. Thankfully, Ireland has moved from a speculative, debt-based funding model to the current model, enabled by long-term institutional capital.

These investors are vital to the delivery of the much-needed critical infrastructure within Ireland, and they play a major part in the delivery of the required housing supply.

Irish Institutional Property (IIP), which launched last year, is the voice of the subsector seeking...

Related Stories

Securing a mortgage in the age of Covid-19

There has been a significant increase in the number of purchase completions in the residential market, but in the new climate many are still finding it tricky to get mortgage approval

Martina Hennessy | 8 hours ago

Get ready for more green regulation

Other than NZEB regulations, few measures adopted in Ireland impose eco-friendly obligations on property developers or owners, but this might soon change

Shane Sweeney | 1 week ago

Invalidated planning applications cost €55m

Study finds that, on average, 15% of requests received ‘technical, administrative refusal’ between 2009 and 2020

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 weeks ago