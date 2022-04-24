Industrial and logistics beating other sectors hands down

The industrial and logistics sector continues to outperform all other sectors of the Irish commercial property market, with another bumper quarter of occupier take-up and very healthy investment figures recorded in Q1 2022.

According to CBRE, the industrial sector is well on its way to match and potentially exceed last year’s performance, with almost 97,000 square metres of take-up recorded in the capital in the first three months of 2022 alone. That’s more than double the...