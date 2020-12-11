How the lockdown freeze created a tenant’s market
In a steep correction, rents have fallen 14 per cent in central Dublin and suburbs since the outbreak of the coronavirus last March
It would be fair to say that Covid-19 has impacted the Docklands market more than any other location, given the cluster of technology companies.
The start of 2020 was very encouraging, after a flat end to 2019. But the arrival of Covid-19 effectively froze the Irish property market.
While our business quickly pivoted to be conducted remotely and virtually, market activity was a fraction of its pre-Covid-19 level as a result of in-person showing restrictions.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dublin ranked sixth best European city for real estate development
Concerns expressed over capital’s office market in PwC/Urban Land Institute report
Why co-living plans for our cities failed to live up to their promise
Our legislators have failed to realise that, when built as an integral part of an overall residential plan, well-designed and well-located co-living schemes can offer a positive contribution to urban living
London calling, but only a fool rushes in
For investors or those offloading property assets in London, the advice is to keep a cool head in its feverish post-lockdown market
The future of office space in a post-pandemic world
A new report urges city planners to promote a wider use of office locations, using their surroundings as street classrooms, cultural canvases and contemplative ‘mind gardens’, among other innovations