How the lockdown freeze created a tenant’s market

It would be fair to say that Covid-19 has impacted the Docklands market more than any other location, given the cluster of technology companies.

The start of 2020 was very encouraging, after a flat end to 2019. But the arrival of Covid-19 effectively froze the Irish property market.

While our business quickly pivoted to be conducted remotely and virtually, market activity was a fraction of its pre-Covid-19 level as a result of in-person showing restrictions.