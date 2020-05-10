Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How OMCs can be pennywise as recession looms

Owners’ management companies should take action now to future-proof their revenues after the Covid-19 crisis has passed

10th May, 2020
With a deep recession now looming, owners’ management companies face an uncertain future

Many owners’ management companies, or OMCs, were experiencing financial challenges pre-Covid-19. As the economy moves into recession, there are obviously implications for OMCs. The good news is that they can take action now to diminish associated negative effects.

OMCs are the vehicles by which multi-unit residential developments in Ireland are managed, including apartment developments and some housing estates where common areas are owned by an OMC.

Most OMCs operate by billing out annual service...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

What will our offices look like in a post-Covid world?

Six-foot offices, exchanging keys for mobile access, and an end to open-plan are just some of the ways in which offices could be transformed when the coronavirus crisis finally ends

Shane Duffy | 4 hours ago

Opening the estate agent’s door to remote working

Sharing hub space with other agents provides an opportunity for entrepreneurial estate agents to go it alone

Liz O'Kane | 1 week ago

Angela Keegan: How the property market can adapt to the new reality

There is much we can learn from other countries, and other crises, about how to keep the property sector open for business

Angela Keegan | 1 week ago