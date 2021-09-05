How have property industry salaries weathered the pandemic?

The fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic on the property sector has been immense, and look likely to continue to reverberate for some time, with no quick fix in sight.

The unprecedented events of the past 18 months have exacerbated a pre-existing shortage of talent available in the sector, introduced workplace flexibility, altered salary expectations, and seen the trend for counter-offering becoming the norm.

With such flux in the market, a timely salary survey conducted by Avril...