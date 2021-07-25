Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

How do we accommodate the office of the future?

Covid-19 and sustainability awareness are changing Ireland’s commercial property market

Neil Bannon
25th July, 2021
How do we accommodate the office of the future?
Investors are now concerned with additional real estate performance metrics, such as energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions and tenant and community engagement

The commercial property market is set to look very different in the coming years due to two game-changers: Covid-19 and its permanent impact on the world of work, and the little-known but highly important environmental, social and governance (ESG) system that is the benchmark for assessing the environmental impact of real estate.

The reality is that Covid-19 has changed traditional working structures, conventional workplaces and how people carry out their jobs for both employers and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A halt on construction during lockdown has put further pressure on supply. Picture: Getty

House prices rise 10 per cent nationally in last 12 months

Property insight Keith Lowe 1 week ago
There have been increases in stock levels within Dublin sub-markets, particularly the city centre, with an increase in renters returning to family homes during the pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

House prices to rise 7% in capital this year

Property insight Hannah Dwyer 4 weeks ago
HaloCare’s tablet, the HaloPad, connects the user with care providers, offering social, clinical and wellbeing supports. Picture: Getty Images

The smarter your house is, the longer you can live at home as you age

Property insight Trevor Flanagan 4 weeks ago
Hibernia Reit’s proposed housing at Newlands Farm, a green belt between Kingswood and Clondalkin in Dublin

Zoning and green belts: the lesson we can learn from four decades ago

Property insight Hendrik van der Kamp 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1