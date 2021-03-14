How construction can play a concrete role in mitigating climate change
Buildings and construction are responsible for nearly 40 per cent of energy-related carbon emissions in the world – so we know where to start if we want to make a difference
Construction Declares is a global petition uniting all strands of construction and the built environment together to make a commitment to take positive action in response to climate breakdown and biodiversity collapse.
Its call for action is a simple yet powerful one: “Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.”
Add to that the new US administration’s policy U-turn in both acknowledging and committing to fight climate change by...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Hotel sector looks to bed down for a brighter future
An upturn in regional hotel bookings and the likelihood that Dublin hotels should be able to keep their heads above water this year point to a return to pre-pandemic performances within a few years
Pat Farrell: In the long-running apartment debate, size matters
Ignore the false narratives: Irish apartment standards are amongst the best in Europe
The women building change in construction
‘Choose to challenge’ is this year’s theme for International Women’s Day – and these nine executives are the very embodiment of that mantra in the industry
Ivan Gaine: Shared equity proposal can alleviate housing mess
There’s no silver bullet to the current crisis, but the shared equity initiative would make a meaningful difference to aspiring first-time buyers