Wednesday August 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Housing sector has rebounded faster than predicted

Key takeaways: Commencements are down but completions are picking up since lockdown ended, the latest analysis from Goodbody shows

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
4th August, 2020
Construction works have resumed post-lockdown but builders are taking a more cautious approach to new developments, according to Goodbody Stockbrokers. Picture:Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Activity in the residential development sector was severely impacted by lockdown restrictions between the end of March and May 18.

New analysis by Goodbody Stockbrokers has shown, however, that the sector is rebounding at a faster pace than predicted since construction works have resumed at residential developments.

New home completions have improved post-lockdown, but commencements of new developments are “substantially” down.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Rents likely to fall at shopping centres, says Blanchardstown owner

Blackstone president Jon Gray has said the future for enclosed malls is likely to be ‘very challenging’

Killian Woods | 3 days ago

House buyers blitz the market as restrictions ease

Pent-up demand has exploded in a frenzy of buying in the weeks following the easing of lockdown restrictions

Chris Smith | 3 days ago

True test still awaits market as pandemic takes its toll

Estate agent Owen Reilly’s latest report for Q2 reveals a huge drop in listings and a marked rise in landlords leaving the market

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago