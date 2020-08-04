Housing sector has rebounded faster than predicted

Activity in the residential development sector was severely impacted by lockdown restrictions between the end of March and May 18.
New analysis by Goodbody Stockbrokers has shown, however, that the sector is rebounding at a faster pace than predicted since construction works have resumed at residential developments.
New home completions have improved post-lockdown, but commencements of new developments are “substantially” down.
