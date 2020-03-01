House sense: a step-by-step guide to buying your first home

First off when buying a home, ensure that this is the right property for you.
Whether or not you buy a house is ultimately your decision, but our advice is to always look at the bigger picture. This is your home, so take a long-term view of the property. Consider the following:
1. Consider your budget and what you can afford. You will need to have enough savings to raise the deposit, which is normally...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team