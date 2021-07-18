Subscribe Today
Property insight

House prices rise 10 per cent nationally in last 12 months

The pandemic has prompted many to make life-changing decisions, such as remote working allowing employees move further away from the capital

Keith Lowe
18th July, 2021
House prices rise 10 per cent nationally in last 12 months
A halt on construction during lockdown has put further pressure on supply. Picture: Getty

The first half of 2021 has surprised most pundits and property experts worldwide as house prices and the numbers of sales in most developed countries surged following the ending of various lockdowns across the planet.

Globally, the rhetoric is the same: increasing house prices and local affordability issues on the back of low interest rates and limited supply.

The latest DNG House Price Gauge shows a 10 per cent rise in national house prices (including Dublin)...

