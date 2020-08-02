House buyers blitz the market as restrictions ease

To satisfy present and anticipated demand in the coming months, several hundred existing established properties will need to emerge to the market around Co Meath.

For example, an apartment listed at €99,000 recently fetched €130,000 and, in the townland of Ballivor, we’ve had multiple sale transactions within a short few weeks of going to the market. Demand is rife and the market is very active at the moment, which could present a unique opportunity for...