Hotel sector looks to bed down for a brighter future
An upturn in regional hotel bookings and the likelihood that Dublin hotels should be able to keep their heads above water this year point to a return to pre-pandemic performances within a few years
With a rockier-than-expected start to the year and no set dates for a return to normal trading, hoteliers are facing continued pressure and uncertainty.
When will hotels be in a position to reopen and how will their operations have been affected by the stop-start impact of opening and closing during 2020 and 2021? How long will it take hotels to recover?
Although hotels have weathered many downturns before, this one feels very different to the previous challenges...
