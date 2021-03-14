Subscribe Today
Hotel sector looks to bed down for a brighter future

An upturn in regional hotel bookings and the likelihood that Dublin hotels should be able to keep their heads above water this year point to a return to pre-pandemic performances within a few years

Ann Marie O'Byrne
14th March, 2021
By 2023, hotel occupancy could reach the low 70 percentile mark as the longer-haul international market begins to return

With a rockier-than-expected start to the year and no set dates for a return to normal trading, hoteliers are facing continued pressure and uncertainty.

When will hotels be in a position to reopen and how will their operations have been affected by the stop-start impact of opening and closing during 2020 and 2021? How long will it take hotels to recover?

Although hotels have weathered many downturns before, this one feels very different to the previous challenges...

