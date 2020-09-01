Hotel builds to be cancelled to make way for new homes

A tranche of proposals to build new hotels are expected to fall by the wayside, with developers due to rejig plans to construct housing instead, according to a new report.

In 2018 a Fáilte Ireland report said more than 5,400 new hotel rooms would be built in Dublin between 2018 and 2020. Prior to the pandemic, it was expected that an additional 2,500 rooms would be built by 2022.

But a new report issued by CBRE, the property consultants,...