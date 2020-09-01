Tuesday September 1, 2020
Hotel builds to be cancelled to make way for new homes

Developers to change plans as they seek to capitalise on demand for housing amid dramatic drop in hotel occupancy, according to report

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
1st September, 2020
Many hotels planned for Irish cities will be developed as housing or offices instead, according to CBRE

A tranche of proposals to build new hotels are expected to fall by the wayside, with developers due to rejig plans to construct housing instead, according to a new report.

In 2018 a Fáilte Ireland report said more than 5,400 new hotel rooms would be built in Dublin between 2018 and 2020. Prior to the pandemic, it was expected that an additional 2,500 rooms would be built by 2022.

But a new report issued by CBRE, the property consultants,...

