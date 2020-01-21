Tuesday January 21, 2020
Home-building up nearly 20% but apartments lag behind

Completions last year reached highest level in a decade at 21,500, says Goodbody

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
21st January, 2020
3
The Central Bank has suggested that 34,000 houses need to be built every year for the next decade to meet demand. Picture: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland

Home completions hit the highest level in a decade last year, but the rate of apartment-building was still well behind the European average.

New home construction was up 19 per cent year on year to 21,500 in 2019, according to the Goodbody BER Housebuilding Tracker. The rate of construction is five-times the level reached in 2013, when there were 4,575 completions.

The rate of apartment construction surged by 55 per cent last year, but it continued to represent a low...

