Home-building up nearly 20% but apartments lag behind

Home completions hit the highest level in a decade last year, but the rate of apartment-building was still well behind the European average.

New home construction was up 19 per cent year on year to 21,500 in 2019, according to the Goodbody BER Housebuilding Tracker. The rate of construction is five-times the level reached in 2013, when there were 4,575 completions.

The rate of apartment construction surged by 55 per cent last year, but it continued to represent a low...