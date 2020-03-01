Monday March 2, 2020
Hike in building of apartments as hundreds lie empty in Dublin

Focus on high-end builds is ‘wrong thing, in the wrong place, at the wrong price’, says housing expert

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
1st March, 2020
Housing experts said the country‘s residential development sector was repeating mistakes of the past by focusing on construction of new high-end builds.

Apartment building in Dublin has picked up significantly, as hundreds of top-end units lie empty.

Last week, an investigation by the Business Post found that a high number of luxury apartments were vacant in the capital despite a chronic shortage of rental stock.

Housing experts said the country‘s residential development sector was repeating mistakes of the past by focusing on construction of new high-end builds. The sector had delivered “the wrong thing, in...

