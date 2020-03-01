Hike in building of apartments as hundreds lie empty in Dublin

Apartment building in Dublin has picked up significantly, as hundreds of top-end units lie empty.
Last week, an investigation by the Business Post found that a high number of luxury apartments were vacant in the capital despite a chronic shortage of rental stock.
Housing experts said the country‘s residential development sector was repeating mistakes of the past by focusing on construction of new high-end builds. The sector had delivered “the wrong thing, in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team