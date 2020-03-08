Sunday March 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hannah Dwyer: A new climate for sustainable investors

Sustainability is becoming of increasing importance for investors in the current climate

8th March, 2020
There is increasing evidence that operating costs for buildings are lower when efficiencies are improved, this in turn has a positive impact on the value of an asset. Picture: Getty

With 40 per cent of global carbon emissions coming from real estate, there has been an increasing emphasis on sustainability for the sector in the last few years, but in 2020 it is emerging as the key focus for strategies across all real estate sectors.

This is particularly the case for investors and landlords, with an increasing number of funds investing in sustainable buildings or looking to make their existing portfolios more sustainable.

A growing number of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

When Dylan went eclectic

In a Belfast art auction this coming Tuesday, Bob Dylan keeps company with Jack B Yeats, Louis Lle Brocquy, Damien Hirst, Joan Miro and Salvador Dalí

Ros Drinkwater | 34 minutes ago

New jobs fair hopes to lure tech workers to sunny south-east

Back For The Future 2020 will be hosted by Crystal ValleyTech, a representative body of the area’s 122 tech companies

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 34 minutes ago

House-building solutions must focus on affordability and viability

The first action a new government should take on housing is to set a five-year building programme

Ivan Gaine | 34 minutes ago