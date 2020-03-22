Sunday March 22, 2020
Hannah Dwyer:

22nd March, 2020
‘It is too early to tell what the greater impact will be of Covid-19 on the property market‘

At the start of the year, I wrote my outlook piece for 2020. In it, I suggested that property markets would remain steady in the 12 months ahead, with values and activity expected to continue as they had done in 2019. I did suggest that there was one caveat to this: that it all came with the assumption that the global geo-political backdrop continued to remain stable.

While Brexit, the Irish election and US politics are still being...

