Five key takeaways from the latest rental market report

Rents increased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year at the end of 2019, according to the latest index report from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The index is based on actual rents paid on 17,269 tenancies registered with the RTB in the last quarter of last year. They included new housing stock to the sector, new tenancies in existing stock and renewals of tenancies.

Here are five key takeaways from the report: