Wednesday April 22, 2020
Five key takeaways from the latest rental market report

National rents are a third higher than Celtic Tiger levels, but the rate of inflation has slowed to a six-year low.

Killian Woods

Business reporter

21st April, 2020
The standardised average rent in Dublin is now €1,716 per month, up 5 per cent. This was the lowest annual increase in the capital since the second quarter of 2013.

Rents increased by 6.4 per cent year-on-year at the end of 2019, according to the latest index report from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

The index is based on actual rents paid on 17,269 tenancies registered with the RTB in the last quarter of last year. They included new housing stock to the sector, new tenancies in existing stock and renewals of tenancies.

Here are five key takeaways from the report:

