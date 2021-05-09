Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

Families put a premium on suburban living

The pandemic has accelerated the rise of suburbia, due to increased tenant demand for more open space and substantial investment in the suburban multi-family/private rented sector

Damien McCaffrey
9th May, 2021
Families put a premium on suburban living
Dublin city continues to be challenged with the undersupply of urban living spaces. Picture: Tom Coakley

The multi-family residential investment market outperformed in Q1 this year, representing 59 per cent of €1.2 billion total investment turnover.

The significant demand for predominantly suburban build-to-rent (BTR) apartment investments is from both consistently active investors mature to the asset class and a new trend of institutional investors shifting allocations to large-scale residential assets.

Some of these investors seek to diversify and grow their portfolios with residential assets providing a balancing solution, as it has proven...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The sustainability conference focused on three key areas: creating the circular economy for the built environment, reimagining the ‘sustainable city’, and the ‘green’ future of buildings

Organisations join forces for conference on climate action and sustainability

Property insight Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 weeks ago
Clonakilty in Co Cork: the Chamber of Commerce and the local council have been active in repositioning this rural hinterland as a cosmopolitan, friendly seaside resort

Hugh Wallace: We must all be champions of Ireland’s great rural revival

Property insight Hugh Wallace 3 weeks ago
So many people are now relocating that family homes are hard to find, according to Inhous

Barbara Carty: Home is where the heart is in an age of pandemic

Property insight Barbara Carty 3 weeks ago
4 Castle Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14: sold for €1.4 million

Pandemic accelerates dramatic changes in house-buying trends

Property insight Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1