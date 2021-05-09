Families put a premium on suburban living
The pandemic has accelerated the rise of suburbia, due to increased tenant demand for more open space and substantial investment in the suburban multi-family/private rented sector
The multi-family residential investment market outperformed in Q1 this year, representing 59 per cent of €1.2 billion total investment turnover.
The significant demand for predominantly suburban build-to-rent (BTR) apartment investments is from both consistently active investors mature to the asset class and a new trend of institutional investors shifting allocations to large-scale residential assets.
Some of these investors seek to diversify and grow their portfolios with residential assets providing a balancing solution, as it has proven...
