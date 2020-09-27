Editor’s Note: IHBA says private housing has fallen to 1970s levels

With a mere 16 days to go until Budget 2021, expect the airwaves to be filled with debate about the causes and solutions to the country’s dire housing needs.

Last week, the Irish Home Builders Association (IHBA) launched its analysis of the sector with a blood-curdling statistic that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a 26 per cent drop in planned developments this year with a further 13 per cent drop for 2021.

It also reported a fall...