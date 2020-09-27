Sunday September 27, 2020
Editor’s Note: IHBA says private housing has fallen to 1970s levels

Covid-19 has kicked the sector while it was down, and there are calls for a shared equity scheme for affordable housing, and extension of the Help-to- Buy scheme to 2025

27th September, 2020
The IHBA has reported that the pandemic has led to a 26 per cent drop in planned developments this year, with a further 13 per cent drop estimated for 2021. Picture: Getty

With a mere 16 days to go until Budget 2021, expect the airwaves to be filled with debate about the causes and solutions to the country’s dire housing needs.

Last week, the Irish Home Builders Association (IHBA) launched its analysis of the sector with a blood-curdling statistic that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a 26 per cent drop in planned developments this year with a further 13 per cent drop for 2021.

It also reported a fall...

