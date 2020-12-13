Dublin office market hopeful for 2021

This will go down as a year to forget for the Dublin office market.

The year started with a bang, with over one million square feet leased in the first quarter – the top five deals were all in excess of 100,000 square feet with Mastercard/ Slack/ Indeed/ Google and Dropbox all committing to large office footprints in the city. The subsequent take up figures of 75,000 square feet (Q2) and 235,000 square feet (Q3)...