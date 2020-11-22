Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Demand for property soars despite lockdown

Low supply and highly motivated buyers means the time taken to go sale agreed is often less than four weeks

22nd November, 2020
Seamus Browne of, incoming REA chairman: ‘We have not seen demand so active at this time of year in recent history.’

Ireland’s second lockdown has failed to dampen the soaring demand for property as many homes on the market are moving to sale agreed within a month, according to a national estate agency group.

New industry protocols that require potential viewers to produce proof of funds have all but eliminated those with no intention of buying and significantly speeded up the sales process, the online AGM for Real Estate Alliance (REA) heard.

“We have...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

London calling, but only a fool rushes in

For investors or those offloading property assets in London, the advice is to keep a cool head in its feverish post-lockdown market

David Johnson | 3 hours ago

The future of office space in a post-pandemic world

A new report urges city planners to promote a wider use of office locations, using their surroundings as street classrooms, cultural canvases and contemplative ‘mind gardens’, among other innovations

Donal Buckley | 3 hours ago

Quality course for those at a career crossroads

Consultant Olive Murphy is running a series of masterclasses aimed at those who are looking for a new job or a new direction

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago