Demand for Dublin homes still outstripping supply

It was a strange and surprising year in the parts of the Dublin residential sales market in which we operate.

It started well with steady levels of activity experienced in the first three months; 2,660 second-hand properties sold across Dublin, a similar level to 2019. Much of this demand was a build-up from late 2019, when purchasers postponed decisions due to Brexit uncertainty.

The revival of enthusiasm was short-lived, however, and in mid-March, when Covid-19 became much more...