Tuesday January 21, 2020
David Byrne appointed to head Lisney

Residential property specialist has been director since 2014

19th January, 2020
David Byrne has been appointed managing director at Lisney

Property advisory company Lisney last week announced the appointment of David Byrne as its new managing director.

Byrne has 20 years’ experience in the domestic and international property sector. He joined Lisney in 2001, and has specialised in the sale and acquisition of residential property in Dublin. As a director in the firm’s residential department since 2014, he has overseen the strategic growth within that department over the last number of years.

