Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

Culture must come before continuity in any successful remote-working plan

In our business, colleagues are friends, leaders are visible, teams collaborate, success celebrated and juniors elevated. Remote working, however, just feels like hard work

Peter Callender
28th February, 2021
Culture must come before continuity in any successful remote-working plan
‘Video conferences, webinars and all the free online courses you can muster simply cannot replicate a true learning environment, so much of which happens by assimilation.’ Photo: Getty

A lot has changed since we had our first coronavirus business continuity planning meeting last February. Back then, it would have been far fetched to think that we were about to spend the best part of a year working from home.

It did take a couple of meetings along with a constant stream of bad news before it became obvious that a lockdown was imminent. That was a little while after a colleague bought a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

More than 20,000 new homes were completed last year, down just 2 per cent on the year before but commencements fell 30 per cent

Time to give the property sector something to build on

Property insight Angela Keegan 1 week ago
Some 12,154 new mortgages to the value of €2.95 billion were drawn down in the last three months of 2020, with first-time buyers accounting for 56.6 per cent

Plan ahead coolly to secure the mortgage you need

Property insight Tina-Marie O'Neill 3 weeks ago
Filling out paper applications for mortgages might soon be a thing of the past thanks to recent fintech development

Mortgages are finally moving with the times

Property insight Karl Deeter 3 weeks ago
Stores on Henry Street lost 31 per cent of their value, while values on Grafton Street stores, above, fell by 26 per cent according to the report. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Value of Grafton Street stores fell by a quarter in 2020

Property insight Killian Woods 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1