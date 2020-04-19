Covid-19 and retail: A time for pragmatism and partnership

We are in completely uncharted waters in real estate and no sector will be more affected than retail. Other sectors of the market such as the office and industrial sectors should be less so.
The convenience (food sales) element and pharmacies are relatively unaffected, but for the comparison (fashion, cafés/restaurants etc) retail sector, which was already buffeted by the growing trend in online sales, this latest crisis may sound the death knell for some businesses...
