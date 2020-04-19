Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Covid-19 and retail: A time for pragmatism and partnership

Turnover-based rents could be one way of helping retailers get through the tough times when the crisis has abated

19th April, 2020
Stakeholders will need to be creative and inventive to minimise the damage caused by this period of retail closures

We are in completely uncharted waters in real estate and no sector will be more affected than retail. Other sectors of the market such as the office and industrial sectors should be less so.

The convenience (food sales) element and pharmacies are relatively unaffected, but for the comparison (fashion, cafés/restaurants etc) retail sector, which was already buffeted by the growing trend in online sales, this latest crisis may sound the death knell for some businesses...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Sean Conlon: ‘You should always look at your first home flip as a down payment on your education’

The US-based Irish real-estate magnate has had a colourful career which includes being a janitor, a merchant banker and a reality TV star

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago

‘Archaic practices’ highlight need for move to e-conveyancing

Legislation intended to speed up the property transfer process has resulted in dragging out the pre-contract stage

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 weeks ago

Off-plan is back, with the benefit of bespoke builds

Buying off-plan is enjoying a comeback, albeit on a smaller scale and with a more measured approach than in the Celtic Tiger era

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 weeks ago