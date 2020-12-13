Country life continues to appeal despite pandemic
There has been a spike in demand for rural properties during 2020, not only from Irish urban dwellers but also from international buyers
When Ireland entered lockdown in March of this year, very few were predicting that 2020 would prove to be a vintage year in the market for country houses.
However, nine months later, our dedicated team of agents specialising in the sale of country houses has achieved a number of key milestones, when looking back over the last decade, including the number of buyers registered, viewings carried out and houses sold.
Most notably, since the travel restrictions...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Private rented sector and core offices dominate investment market deals in 2020
Despite the pandemic, year-end investment volumes could end up around €3 billion, as the buyer base is broad and from many countries
Coronavirus curse could be property market’s opportunity for change
While Covid-19 has created massive challenges and huge uncertainty for property markets in Ireland and elsewhere, it has also generated opportunities for change. Will we grasp or spurn those opportunities?
Demand for Dublin homes still outstripping supply
Despite the uncertainty caused by Covid-19, Dublin’s second-hand residential market proved remarkably resilient in 2020, with prices remaining steady
Dublin office market hopeful for 2021
Working from home is expected to continue well into next year, but estate agents are optimistic that the office will remain a favoured option for many employers and their workers